Relatives mark 31st anniversary of Teebane massacre

Relatives gathered yesterday to mark the 31st anniversary of the Teebane massacre.

Eight Protestant workmen were killed and six more injured when the IRA blew up their minibus at Teebane crossroads between Omagh and Cookstown on January 17 1992.

The men, who worked for Karl Construction, had been returning from work at the Lisanelly Army Barracks.

No one has been convicted of the attack.

A service is held each year on the Sunday closest to the anniversary.

Kenny Donaldson from victims’ group SEFF said: “Eight families were left distraught as the lives of their cherished loved ones were stolen away, many of whom were the main breadwinner within their respective family and others — the survivors — were left physically and mentally scarred, with traumatic lived experiences that can never be unseen.”