Relatives of A5 crash victims plead for action to make sure no other family dies on road

Christine (left) and Dan McKane (centre), and their aunt Julia McSorley (right) were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy.

The daughter of an elderly woman killed alongside her niece and nephew in a Co Tyrone crash wants to ensure her family is the last to die on the A5.

The collision near Aughnacloy nearly a fortnight ago claimed the life of Julia McSorley (75) and siblings Dan (53) and Christine McKane (49) as they travelled home from a funeral in England.

Relatives have spoken out in support of the hundreds of people who attended a public meeting in Omagh on Tuesday evening calling for upgrades to the network.

Ms McSorley's daughter Julie McGeehan said she wants her three family members to be that last people to die on the road.

"We're just devastated," she told UTV News.

"Our whole lives have been turned upside down, we just lost our whole world.

"Mummy was everything to every one of us.

"I can't still believe it if I'm honest, it's only just sinking in and we're all just trying to get through it day by day."

A public inquiry into the scheme is set to resume on Monday.

The project was approved in 2007 but has been beset by a series of delays over funding issues and legal challenges.

Ms McSorley's granddaughter Tara McKenna described how the family's strong bond helped them rally together in the "terrible time" since the collision.

"I've never been in this position before," she said.

"It's absolutely devastating and we're so lucky to have such a strong family bond, it's really pulled us together through a terrible time.

"Granny was just one in a million – there's nobody like her and she helped me in more ways than she knew."

The 'Enough is Enough' campaign has warned that 47 lives have been lost since the new road was given the green light by Stormont 16 years ago.

The total cost of the project is now estimated to be £1.6bn.

Campaigners called on those who are against the upgrade to "reflect and reconsider" before more lives are lost.

Family friend Aodhán Harkin told those attending the meeting that the family support the campaign.

"They want their three siblings to be the last who are killed on this road," he said.

"They are devastated and rocked, they have lost three members of the family and four other members of the family have be injured and are still in Belfast in hospital recovering.

"I'm here on their behalf and on behalf of the communities who have suffered loss. We can't go on."

However the proposal to upgrade the A5 has faced opposition including from the campaign group Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A) which is made up of farmers, landowners and others with an interest in the area.

They oppose the compulsory purchase of land needed to construct the road and have flagged a number of environmental issues around the project.

A legal challenge in 2018 resulted in the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) halting the project.

Kate Corrigan, who lost her son Nathan on the A5 in December 2021, told the public meeting she was "begging and pleading" with opponents to reconsider.

"They have a choice,” she said.

"As a bereaved family, we don't have any choice except you try to put your foot out the door every day and live your life as best you can.”

She described the impact of the latest tragedy on her.

"I could hardly watch the news that evening and the following morning because I knew they were waking up to the same horrific reality," she said.

"So to the objectors, they're wakening up each new day and they're thinking of what legal challenge they can put to the commissioner and the Department for Infrastructure's legal team and what blockages they can put in place.

"Every day we're stepping out into a new reality and we don't have any choice."

Nathan’s two friends Peter Finnegan and Peter (Petey) McNamee – all in their 20s – died in the horrific crash in Garvaghey, near Ballygawley,

Peter’s sister Aimee told the Belfast Telegraph the recent death of three family members further reinforces the need for action.

"It is essential the public make their voices heard at the upcoming public inquiry next week,” she said.

"And that our government get back up and running again to ensure this vital upgrade can go ahead in order to save lives.”