Release of Northern Ireland census results delayed as a mark of respect to the Queen

A major release of census results has been delayed as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Due to be published next Tuesday, September 20, the results will instead be released two days later on Thursday.

This phase will include the results of a number of census topics, including passports held, ethnic groups, national identity, language and religion.

Data will be available for all of Northern Ireland and the 11 council areas.

Further results will be published in stages until the summer of 2023.

It has been predicted that the results could show Catholics outnumbering Protestants here for the first time.

The last census in 2011 showed the population to be 48.4% Protestant and 45.1% Catholic, while 7% of respondents said they belonged to another religion or none.

Immigration data, however, changes this figures slightly, as the census indicated that 20,000 from the majority-Catholic Poland had moved to Northern Ireland.

Figures from the census for 2021 show that the population of Northern Ireland has increased to a record high of more than 1.9 million - a rise of more than 90,000 in the last decade. The 2011 census recorded the population at 1.811 million.

Census 2021 also recorded 967,000 females and 936,000 males living in Northern Ireland, while the number of people aged 65 and over increased by more than 60,000 to nearly one-third of a million people – an a rise of almost 25% compared to on 2011.

A spokesperson for the statistics agency Nisra said: "Population increase was greatest in the older age groups.

"This demonstrates the scale of population change due to ageing. This looks set to continue as the 'baby boom' generation of the 1950s and 1960s reach retirement age.

"In contrast, and in line with the recent falling birth rate, the number of young children (aged 0 to 4) decreased by 9% from the last census."

The 2021 census had a response rate of 97.2% - the highest level of engagement since the 1991 survey. Some 80% of the responses were made online, compared to less than 20% in 2011.

It was conducted at the height of the pandemic and the most popular day for online returns was 'Census Day' on March 21, when more than 80,000 household returns were submitted.

The census website had an estimated one million user sessions when it was in its operational period, while the Census Contact Centre received over 160,000 local phone calls to help people complete their returns.

More than 1,500 census workers made 375,000 visits to households to aide them in completing their survey responses.

Earlier this year, Census Director Dr David Marshall thanked the public for their participation, saying: “We have had a fantastic response to the Census and I want to thank everyone who responded.

"It was great to see people playing their part in shaping public services and helping government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand the needs of our population.”