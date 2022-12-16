Relief for people in Ardoyne after GP practice is saved from threat of closure

The announcement that a new GP contractor has been appointed to provide services to patients of Flax Medical Centre in north Belfast with effect from New Year’s Day has been warmly welcomed.

Flax Medical Centre had handed back contracts to the Department of Health in October, sparking concerns among thousands over the future of GP services in Ardoyne.

The new contractor is Oldpark Group Practice.

Patients of Flax Medical Centre will be automatically registered with the new practice so they do not need to take any action, the Department of Health said.

They will receive a letter in the coming days confirming the details.

From January 16 both Oldpark Group Practice and Flax Medical Centre will relocate to new purpose-built premises at the Everton Centre and be renamed Eden Park Medical Practice.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “Confirmation that a new contractor has been appointed to deliver services at Flax Medical Centre is welcome news for patients.

“GP practices and services must be protected.

“Our entire health service and health workers are under huge pressure. They need an Executive and a Health Minister in place taking decisions to tackle the problems.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the news would be a massive relief to the thousands of patients who rely on the GP service in Ardoyne.

“The outcry from people in this area following the news about the potential closure of the Flax Medical Centre showed just how much this practice and its staff means to the local community,” he said.

“Many families have been visiting their local GP for years and the thought of having to start afresh somewhere else caused understandable anxiety for many.

“There is clearly a massive need for GP provision in the Ardoyne area and the idea of trying to move thousands of patients to other practices in the current climate, with our health service already under huge pressure, doesn’t bear thinking about.

“There is clearly a massive need for GP provision in the Ardoyne area and the idea of trying to move thousands of patients to other practices in the current climate, with our health service already under huge pressure, doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I note that as part of the new contract the Flax Medical Centre will move to new premises at the Everton Centre and be renamed. We need to ensure that all registered patients are informed of these changes well in advance to ensure minimal confusion and I hope to see the new practice go from strength to strength and continue to serve this community for years to come.”