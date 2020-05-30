Remains in submerged car those of missing man Tony Lynch

The family of missing Co Fermanagh man Tony Lynch have confirmed that human remains discovered in a car recovered from Upper Lough Erne last week were those of the father-of-four.

The vehicle was recovered by police divers in Lough Corradilar, near Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh on Monday, May 18 during searches for Mr Lynch, who disappeared 18 years ago.

Mr Lynch's white Mitsubishi Galant was discovered by two fishermen who were aware of a renewed search of lakes and quarries along the border.

The 54-year-old was last seen on Fermanagh Street in Clones on January 6, 2002 and was reported missing almost a week later.

Mr Lynch had moved from Magheraveely in Co Fermanagh to a flat in the Co Monaghan town for work just two months before he went missing.

On Friday afternoon his family confirmed that the remains were those of Mr Lynch.

His remains were returned to his home last night ahead of burial today in Donagh cemetery.

Among those offering condolences was the Missing Persons Helpline Ireland charity, which said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of missing person Tony Lynch as it was formally announced today that the body recovered was that of Mr Lynch.

"Our deepest condolences to all."

Last week's discovery followed numerous searches in the Monaghan and Fermanagh areas after Mr Lynch's family renewed their appeal for information on his disappearance earlier this year.

Some 10 lakes and flooded quarries in the area were checked by the Garda with the assistance of the civil defence and local sub aqua groups.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week, Mr Lynch's son Peter said: "Closure and clarity is all that we as a family have ever wanted and hopefully this has brought us one step closer to that."