‘Remarkable’ day for Harding Memorial in east Belfast as four sets of twins start P1

Billie and Bindie Locke, Alfie and Jonathan Dickie, Alfie and Harry Beattie, and Sophie Brown with teacher Mrs McMullan

History has been made at an east Belfast school where four sets of twins are starting P1.

They will make up almost a quarter of the entire class at Harding Memorial, with vice-principal Judith Baird saying: “There must be something in the water in the Cregagh!”

She added that they’ve been doing really well and are settling in.

As Harding Memorial is a single stream school, the twins – two sets of boys, Alfie and Harry Beattie, and Alfie and Jonathan Dickie, and two sets of girls, Zoe and Sophie Brown and Billie and Bindie Locke – will all be in the same class right up until they finish P7.

It’s a challenge their teacher Ruth McMullan is relishing.

She said: “I’ve been a teacher for 16 years and I have never had or heard of this situation before. I’ve had one set of twins, but never four altogether so it’s quite remarkable.

“It’s lovely that we have two sets of boys and two sets of girls, and while Billie and Bindie are identical, it’s lovely watching their wee personalities and seeing their different ways.

“They have just started this week and I’ve already had to ask, ‘Which one are you?’, but they’re taking it all in their stride so far.”

Seven of the eight children have started, but Zoe Brown hasn’t been able to as she continues her brave fight against leukaemia and hopes to begin after the Halloween break.

Mrs McMullan said: “Sophie is doing really well but we’re all looking forward to the day Zoe can come and join us.”

Leah Brown, Zoe and Sophie’s mum, says both girls, who each played the baby sister of Derry Girls character Erin Quinn, “are really looking forward” to when Zoe is well enough to go to school.

“I think Sophie is feeling a bit lost at the moment, but she’s settling in fine and absolutely loves school and can’t wait to go in the mornings. It’s all good at the moment but not having Zoe there is affecting her," she added.

“She’s at stage four and is responding well to treatment, so all being well, she’ll be able to go to school after Halloween and the school has been very supportive of us.”

Zoe and Sophie are not identical, although they do look very alike. Leah says their personalities are very different with Sophie loving music and dancing, and Zoe preferring sport and climbing.

This is similar to the other set of twin girls, Billie and Bindie, whose mum Danielle said are “completely different”.

“Billie would be more reserved and likes to keep herself to herself, and Bindie would be more outgoing and bossy, but both look out for each other and care for each other," she said.

As for the boys, Alfie and Jonathan’s dad, also called Jonathan, said they’re “absolutely loving it”.

“Every morning they’re up and raring to go as soon as the alarm goes off, and for them, having other twins in the class doesn’t seem to faze them.

“Jonathan wants to be a firefighter and Alfie wants to be a policeman, but that’s just this week. Last week Alfie wanted to be Mo Salah and Jonathan wanted to be Ed Sheeran.”

Just like their classmates, Alfie and Harry’s mummy Liz says her boys “are getting on great”.

“Having all the twins in one class, I think it’s great for them to have each other but it’s a great school and we are really glad they’re in it," she said.

“They’re both very sociable boys, but Harry would be more into building and making things and Alfie would be wanting to roleplay. They’re also both big into rugby.”