Remember My Noah message appears on Black Mountain in memory of tragic teenager

Remember My Noah written in huge white letters has been placed on Black Mountain overlooking Belfast today in memory of tragic teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain near the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing in north Belfast.

A post-mortem examination found that Noah died as a result of drowning.

A campaign run by Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe, and wider family and friends, has been launched in a bid to discover what happened to him in the last hours of his life.

On Saturday Noah's mother posted a picture of a banner which had been placed on Black Mountain which read #RememberMyNoah.

Gael Force Art, a west Belfast art collective, was involved in the project on the Belfast hills.

Murals of the teenager have been appearing all over the province.

Two have been painted in north Belfast, one in the New Lodge and one on North Queen Street.

Mural painters Michael Doherty and Marty Lyons said on social media "This is only the start myself and Marty intends to highlight this cause every chance we get."

People across Northern Ireland have been posting their own Remember My Noah painting on social media. Garden walls, garden sheds and windows have been painted with blue hearts in memory of Noah Donohoe.

On Friday a coroner's court heard that there is "no evidence" to indicate that anyone else was involved in the death of Noah.

Noah Donohoe (PSNI/PA)

A further preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 2 and a full inquest is due to be heard on January 18 next year.