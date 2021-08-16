Remembering terrorists ‘is pushing people further apart’, says former RUC detective

Ex-RUC detective said commemorations are preventing proper peace in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein is incapable of properly acknowledging the deaths of innocent victims as it has built success on the back of justifying the IRA campaign, according to a former RUC special branch detective, now a best selling author.

But William Matchett, an ex-detective inspector, said he was struck by the reported last words of hunger striker Thomas McElwee, who appeared to express sorrow for the death of Yvonne Dunlop, the 26-year-old burned alive in a fire bomb attack on a shop in Ballymena.

McElwee was convicted of Ms Dunlop's murder, later reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

Sinn Fein came under attack for posting a tribute to the 23-year-old Bellaghy man, who died 40 years ago last week after 62 days on hunger strike. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also remembered his death.

The party stated: “Forty years ago today, at 11am, Óglach Thomas McElwee from Bellaghy died after 62 days on hunger strike in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh. He was a political prisoner; unbowed and unbroken.”

Neither the party nor Ms O'Neill publicly remembered the mother of three.

Mr Matchett does not believe McElwee, aged 19 when first arrested in December 1976, two months after the death of Ms Dunlop, wanted to kill the young mother. McElwee was arrested after a bomb he was transporting prematurely exploded.

Yvonne Dunlop

"This is the difficulty… that is a lad that got involved and that is at the head of everything," said the former RUC officer, author of the 2016 book Secret Victory: The Intelligence War that Beat the IRA.

"Then he saw the consequences of his act, and think he was contrite about it, that it was wrong. The turmoil that must have caused? I get the sense he was sorry for what he did."

McElwee was 18 at the time of the firebomb attack on the the shop that killed Ms Dunlop. At 23, he died on hunger strike.

“My Last Wish; I ask for forgiveness from everyone. I would rather live than die but if I have to die I would like to let the people know that I bear no animosity, no ill feeling towards anybody," he wrote in his last words, according to a post by Ogra Shinn Fein, the party's youth wing.

"I would like to live among the people as a social worker and promote peace and harmony among Catholics and Protestants and also with the British."

Mr Matchett said: "The way I look at the past and legacy, we would have moved beyond if we had got the main perpetrators, the main aggressors, the Provisional IRA and loyalists, to say sorry. We would have nothing near the controversy."

He added: "Politically Sinn Fein has to say it was a just war. They cannot say this was an innocent girl that died. It is a political party and it has built a lot of its success justifying the armed struggle."

McElwee was a member of a south Derry unit led by his cousin Francis Hughes, with links to Dominic McGlinchey.

Retired RUC officer Alan Simpson, who was in Ballymena on the day Ms Dunlop was killed and was one of the investigators, said commemorations on all sides were “pushing people further apart”.

Mr Simpson told the Sunday Times that he was not surprised that Sinn Fein continued to commemorate people such as McElwee, adding the “the UVF are doing the same”.

He said: "Things are as bad as ever. There’s still miles of peace walls, and you saw the recent riots there because of the border down the Irish Sea. Both sides are as deeply entrenched as ever.”

Sinn Fein Cork TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, who has defended remembering McElwee in the way the party did, described the hunger strike as a “significant event” in Irish history. "We believe that every victim of conflicts, their relatives, their friends, their former comrades have a right to commemorate and remember them, ” he said.

Alan McBride, who lost his wife Sharon in the 1993 Shankill bombing, told the Irish Daily Mail: “If a family wants to remember their loved one, I think that is totally okay… however when that becomes a public thing and they bring it in to the public square, or television or media… then it becomes a very different thing.”