Remembrance Day: Taoiseach present in Enniskillen as reduced numbers pay their respects

Services go ahead in wake of coronavirus restrictions with Belfast Cenotaph commemoration streamed live

At Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey led commemorations at the Cenotaph in an event that was streamed online to allow more people to watch safely from home.

In Londonderry, the public were requested not to visit the Cenotaph between 10.45 and 11.15am but were permitted to lay wreaths during the day.

The most high profile service took place in Enniskillen, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin joining First Minister Arlene Foster for a socially distanced wreath laying ceremony.

He is now the third Irish premier to attend as part of a tradition started by Enda Kenny and continuing with Leo Varadkar.

His attendance continues an increased recognition by the Irish government of those Irishmen who fought and died for the British Army in the First World War.

The event is normally attended by hundreds of people and took place 33 years after the IRA's Poppy day bombing attack at the Enniskillen war memorial.

A total of 11 people were killed and dozens more were injured when the bomb detonated without warning.

Another victim who never woke up from a coma also died 13 years later.

Stephen Gault's father Samuel was killed in the atrocity, and said the smaller numbers present at this year's service made for a more emotional experience.

"It's hard to believe that on this exact day 33 years ago that my father and other 11 innocent people were brutally murdered at this site," he said.

"It's very poignant. It made it hit home. It was smaller numbers but it doesn't take away from the day."

Mr Gault also thanked Mr Martin for attending.

"I personally think it's greatly appreciated that he's carried on that tradition, particularly as it's a different Taoiseach this year from previous years."

In Omagh Bob Lingwood, aged 102, yesterday marked the first time that was not able to attend a Remembrance Day service in person.

Originally from London, he has attended a service at a local school in recent years but on Sunday the pandemic made this impossible.

"They have a lovely service, and invite me to talk to the students. Last year I told them the story about the unknown warrior in Westminster Abbey," he said.

"Afterwards we have a session with the children and I get them crowded round me.

"Obviously we couldn't do that this year because I'm in lock-in.

"It's awful, but I had a beautiful card from them, it must have been made by the pupils, wishing me the best for the day. It was lovely."

Mr Lingwood grew up in London and as a teenager in 1937 joined a TA unit in Putney known as the First Signals.

Deployed to northern France, he said it was in fact less dangerous than London at the time where constant bombing raids threatened the city.

"Then the Germans invaded Belgium and we were moved up to confront them, but we weren't there very long, the Germans had superior equipment and were better trained so we didn't have a chance at that time," he said.

"We went into retreat. It was my job to take in telephone lines.

"On the way back to my unit in a vehicle, we went round a corner, about 100 metres up the road were two German armoured vehicles who opened fire on us. They were shells, not bullets, I could hear the lorry getting torn to pieces. I had no option but to surrender so we were taken prisoner.

"We were marched back to a local town. On the way back I noticed our troops were on the other side of the river, the bridge across had been blown up. We were being marched under armed escort but my guard got distracted with everything that was going on, and instructed me to carry on up the road.

"When our guard disappeared, I said to my lads, 'Come on, let's make a run for it'.

"When we got to the other side, we were met by a captain, he interrogated me. At this time, all I had on was trousers and a shirt, I lost all my identification. He said, 'I'm sorry, I have to check up on your story', so we were locked in the guard room for four or five days until they found someone from our unit who recognised us.

"I'd say very few soldiers were taken prisoner by both sides on the same day."

His unit later moved to Dunkirk for evacuation, with their ship bombed and sunk leaving him with shrapnel in his back before being taken to Dover by the Royal Navy.

He later moved to Omagh after meeting his wife Emma and was awarded a military medal for helping his men to escape German forces.