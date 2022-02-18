Remembrance service takes place of Andrew Johnston 30 years on

The family of a teenager shot dead in north Belfast 30 years ago returned to the scene on Thursday night for a memorial service.

Andrew Johnston was only 17 when he was gunned down at a video shop where he was working on the Crumlin Road, yards from where his friends had been gathering in the Youth Fellowship at Ballysillan Elim Church.

It was said at the time that he was killed by the Irish People's Liberation Organisation (IPLO) in retaliation for the murders at the Sean Graham bookmakers on the Ormeau Road two weeks previous.

Loyalist paramilitaries in the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) opened fire in the south Belfast bookmakers in February 1992, killing five civilians and wounding another nine.

Andrew was a member of Ballysillan Elim Church, where Jack McKee had been pastor for ten years at the time.

He told Belfast Telegraph that he would normally organise a service in his memory.

“This was not to be political in anyway and we aimed not be holding up one person's death against another – many people died as a result of the Troubles, just like Andrew, through no fault of their own.

“He has been remembered every day but there has never been a collective response remembering him,” he added.

“Most of his friends have grown up and had families of their own, and if Andrew had survived, he may have had a family too, so this is for them to come together and remember him.”

Pastor McKee left the Ballysillan church shortly after Andrew was killed and is now pastor at the New Life City Church on the Shankill Road.

“One of the last things I did in Elim after ten years was to bury Andrew,” he recalls.

“Andrew was always one of the glowing lights in the Youth Fellowship and he had great plans for his life, everything about him was positive.

“We thank Pastor Tom McCann and the present leadership for permitting us to use the church and for working alongside us for this event.”

Andrew’s mother Yvonne, stepfather Stevie and girlfriend at the time Julie were present at the service on Thursday evening, which was led by Pastor McKee’s son, Jonathan, who was friends with Andrew.

Family and friends walked for 30 minutes from the Ballysillan Elim Church at the top of the Crumlin Road to the location where Andrew was shot and laid flowers and candles before observing a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.