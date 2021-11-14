Remembrance Sunday events to be held across Northern Ireland

Opening of the Royal British Legion’s 2021 Belfast Field of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Belfast’s Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl is to lay a wreath at the cenotaph in City Hall, as Remembrance Sunday commemorations take place across Northern Ireland.

First Minister Paul Givan will also be in attendance, as remembrance events return more widely following Covid-19 restrictions last year which saw numbers and services limited.

Elsewhere, Taoiseach Micheal Martin will also lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Enniskillen and will then attend a service in St Macartin’s Cathedral.

The Enniskillen event marks 34 years since 12 people were killed by an IRA bomb during the County Fermanagh town's Remembrance ceremony.

Mr Martin is continuing the annual tradition set by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012.

On Thursday, a two-minute silence was held at the City Hall to mark Armistice Day.

The silence observed on Armistice Day marks the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made "on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month".

It comes as Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has sprained her back and is not able to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch made the decision on Sunday morning “with great regret” and is “disappointed” to miss the event.

It is understood the Queen has not received hospital treatment for her back and the injury is unrelated to recent medical advice for her to rest.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales.

“His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned.”