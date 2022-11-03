Removal of Bounty bars from Celebrations ‘hopefully not a sign of things to come’, says Ballymena shop owner

Celebrations will be removing the Bounty bar in a UK-trial this Christmas

A controversial decision to remove Bounty bars from the popular Celebrations tubs this Christmas has met with a mixed reaction.

Mars Wrigley said it would be taking the coconut sweets from some of the tubs after research found nearly 40% of consumers “hate them”.

It comes after the maker let shoppers return unwanted mini Bounty bars last year.

But it is hoped this is not a sign of things to come, as one newsagent from Co Antrim says the treat is one of his best-selling confectioneries.

Eugene Diamond of Diamond’s Newsagents in Ballymena said it would be madness to kill off the Bounty bar.

“It’s been one of those stable sellers in the shop,” Mr Diamond, who has run his business at Broughshane Street for 43 years, told the Belfast Telegraph.

“While the standalone bar has been very popular over the years, I don’t think the smaller version found in the Celebrations tubs did them any justice — they weren’t moist like the bigger Bounty bar.

“The dark chocolate Bounty has never been a big seller either compared to the milk chocolate bar, so it’s no surprise that it has been rested, but I just hope that the same doesn’t happen to the original bar.”

Mars Wrigley recently removed Bounty Dark from its offering for the time-being.

The company told betterRetailing: “Bounty Dark has been delisted, due to temporary operational reasons.

“The move is very much temporary, and we look forward to bringing the SKU (stock keeping unit) back in due course.”

The dark chocolate bar, which comes in a red packet, currently can’t be ordered by retailers and is also unavailable to order online from supermarkets.

Mr Diamond said Bounty Dark is not the first treat to disappear from the shelves.

“In my 43 years, I have never seen so many sweets and chocolate bars be taken off the shelves by companies,” he added.

“Mars and Snickers have had supply issues recently.

“I don’t know what the problem is, but it has just come about in recent years after Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every one of the sweets companies have had production problems of some sort.”

German confectionery giant Haribo is another supplier he has been having issues with recently.

“When they first came in, the gummy sweets really changed the market,” he explained.

“It was as if they hijacked the tastebuds of all the children and nothing would compare.

“It has always remained a firm favourite, but recently it has been increasingly difficult to get their sweets in all their lines.

“I don’t think it is just an issue here in Northern Ireland either, to be honest.

“Retailers in England have also been having issues, and perhaps since everything ground to a halt in the pandemic, it’s taken a while now to recover and it hasn’t got there just yet.

“I don’t believe it’s to do with cost, it’s simply that they do not have enough supply, even though the cost has gone up as well — the £1 chocolate bar is now £1.25 most places, and the same for crisps.”