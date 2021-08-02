Removal of potential artefacts from Spanish Armada wreck site being probed by DfC

Boat patrols are to be stepped up around wrecks around Northern Ireland’s coastline after divers were reported to have removed potential artefacts from a sunken Spanish Armada warship.

Northern Ireland’s recent heatwave and calm seas have seen a rise in divers delving deep to visit historic wrecks such as La Girona.

The Department of Communities (DfC) revealed the situation on Monday, pointing out that two of the 340 known ship and plane wrecks off our coastline have special levels of protection to safeguard against the removal of artefacts.

La Girona, a warship of the Spanish Armada which sank near to Portballintrae in 1588, and HMS Drake, a WW1 cruiser which was torpedoed by a German U-Boat in 1917 and sank in Rathlin Bay.

Access to the site of La Girona is restricted under the Protection of Wrecks Act (1973) and any person diving the restricted area without a licence may be prosecuted, the DfC said.

“Diving the HMS Drake does not require any permissions. However, the removal of artefacts from the wreck without the appropriate Scheduled Monument Consent from the Department for Communities may constitute an offence, and any person doing so may be prosecuted under the Historic Monuments and Archaeological Objects (Northern Ireland) Order 1995,” said a spokesperson.

Over the July holiday period the department received a report of diving activity within the restricted area around La Girona and the removal of potential artefacts from the site.

The department said it is currently investigating this incident.

“The Department for Communities and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) work in partnership to manage and protect the marine historic environment,” added the spokesperson.

"In response to this report, a DAERA patrol vessel will be undertaking regular inspections of both La Girona and HMS Drake over the summer months.”

The DfC has advised divers to respect historic wrecks on a ‘look but don’t touch’ basis and follow established codes of conduct.

Should witnesses observe anyone diving the waters surrounding La Girona this should be reported to the PSNI via the non emergency number 101. Describe your call as a Protected Wreck Site crime report.

Divers can also provided images or videos of wrecks to: HERoNI@communities-ni.gov.uk