Renewed appeal for information following Co Armagh crash

Detectives have issued an appeal for information after a crash on the Battleford Road in Armagh.

Two women were taken to hospital following the crash, which happened on the evening of Tuesday August 27.

The injuries of the women, one of whom is in her seventies, were serious but not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Dave Hodge said: "At around 6:50pm, it was reported that a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a red Nissan Qashqai were involved in the incident.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw a Vauxhall Insignia or a silver vehicle driving dangerously in the area of Mullacreevie Park Armagh in the early evening of Tuesday 27th August, or any person who may have witnessed the vehicle driving along the Battleford Road from the direction of Armagh prior to the collision which happened close to the junction of the Lisdown Road.

"We are also keen to speak to any person who saw the collision, which occurred between 6.30 and 7pm on this date, or who came across the collision just after it happened, or anyone who may have dash cam footage please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1829 27/08/19."