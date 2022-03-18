Renewed appeal over stolen vehicles police suspect were taken across the border

Detectives investigating the theft of two vehicles in Strabane earlier this month have made a fresh appeal for information.

A purple BMW M4, registration number R50 0LAN, was reported stolen from Mourne Manor in the town shortly before 9am on March 4.

However, detectives believe it was taken several hours earlier, at around 3am.

Earlier that week, a white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH, was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in the town shortly after 2.05am when it was seen being driven away from the area.

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge believes the two thefts may be linked.

He said: “One line of enquiry is that both vehicles may have been taken across the Border into Donegal, and we have been in touch with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information about these incidents to call us.

"I’d appeal to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicles, or anyone who has been offered a similar car for sale in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch with us.”

If you have information call 101 and, in regard to the white BMW, quote reference number 107 of 28/02/22, and for the purple BMW, quote reference 303 of 04/03/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.