Renewed appeal to catch those behind burning car left on Limavady railway track

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal for information about a burning car that was abandoned on a railway track in Limavady.

The incident happened on April 12, when the vehicle was left ablaze on the track near Bellarena.

The Belfast to Derry train was forced to make an emergency stop at a level crossing on the Limestone Road in Limavady at around 9pm on the night of the incident.

Firefighters from Limavady fought the blaze, which took 30 minutes to extinguish.

Police said the incident could have resulted in tragedy and a loss of life if not for what they called the “swift actions” of the train driver.

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said police are seeking to gather information about the driver of a white coloured Range Rover Evoque that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Releasing CCTV footage alongside the appeal, he said: “The traumatic events in April have left a lasting impact on not only those on the train, but those within the local community.

“There has been widespread outrage regarding this mindless incident, and we thank everyone for their assistance and cooperation so far with our investigation.

“This renewed appeal for information, in which we are trying to trace the movements of this vehicle, is of vital importance to help bring those responsible to justice.”

In May this year, the charity Crimestoppers offered a reward for information to catch those responsible for the incident.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £3,000 to anyone providing information directly and anonymously to Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons linked to this incident,” Detective McKenna added.

“We are very grateful for their cooperation as part of this investigation.

“If anyone saw this white Range Rover Evoque in the Limestone Road or surrounding area at the time of the incident, we would ask them to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1945 12/04/21.

“If anyone has dash-cam footage taken between 8pm and 9:30pm on Monday 12th April when travelling along the Limestone Road, this would also be extremely helpful for our enquiries.

“Alternatively, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."