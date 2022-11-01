Renewed police appeal issued on 49-year anniversary of Daniel Carson Shankill Road murder

A renewed appeal has been made by police in connection with the shooting dead of a Belfast warehouse worker early in the Troubles.

Daniel Carson was killed in the Shankill Road area in November 1973.

On what is the 49-year anniversary of his murder, the police’s Legacy Investigation Branch has asked for those who may have any information about Mr Carson’s death decades ago to contact officers, particularly those who have not spoken to police previously.

Daniel Carson, 28, from Dunmurry, was gunned down as he left work at a hardware merchant.

He was the only Catholic still employed at the company as the Troubles deepened.

The Ulster Volunteer Force has long been blamed for killing the salesman who had a 3-year-old son and a wife who was pregnant with their second son at the time of the murder.

Detective Inspector Lee McNevison from Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Mr Carson had just left his place of employment on Dayton Street and, as he approached the junction of Dayton Street and Greenland Street, a gunman fired a number of shots at the car.

“Mr Carson sustained a single gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

“Daniel was an easy target and murdered simply because of his religion. He was a family man on his way home from work when he was brutally murdered in this sickening sectarian attack.

“While one man was arrested and questioned in the wake of Daniel’s murder, to date, nobody has been charged.

“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been on Dayton Street or Greenland Street before or after the murder and who may have seen the gunman or anyone who witnessed the attacked to speak with police.

“The area was busy at the time and I believe someone must have seen the gunman or will know who this individual was.

“In the years since Daniel’s murder people’s circumstances and allegiances may have changed. I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that day, whether as a witness or from personal involvement, who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

“Despite the amount of time that has passed since the murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

“49 years have now passed since this merciless killing. I ask those who were involved, or heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or indeed over the years, to think about the devastating effect this has had on Daniel’s family, and to come forward and make themselves known to police.

“Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk.”