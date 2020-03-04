Report confirms UDR members and MI5 linked to murders at Boyle's Bar in Tyrone, says solicitor

Scene of the shooting by the UVF of four men in Boyles Bar Cappagh Co Tyrone.

A draft report linking a UVF killing of three IRA men to UDR soldiers is the "first time a state report confirms collusion," a solicitor representing the victims' families has said.

The BBC reports the families of those killed in the Boyle's Bar attack in Cappagh, Co Tyrone have obtained a draft report by the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team (HET).

IRA members Malcolm Nugent (20), John Quinn (23) and Dwayne O'Donnell (17) were killed in the 1991 attack as they pulled up outside the bar. A fourth victim, Thomas Armstrong (52) was inside the bar at the time and killed by shots coming through a window.

Malcom Nudgent shot dead by the UVF in Boyles Bar Cappagh Co Tyrone.

The report states in the months after the killings three serving UDR members were named in intelligence reports as being responsible.

Tommy Armstrong shot dead by the UVF in Boyles Bar Cappagh Co Tyrone.

They were later questioned, along with "a close associate", but never charged, the BBC reports. A possible MI5 link involvement was also raised.

John Quinn shot dead by the UVF in Boyles Bar Cappagh Co Tyrone.

Two rifles used in the attack were also linked to 11 other incidents between 1998 and 1993 including the UVF murders of Charles and Theresa Fox in Moy in 1992.

The arrests of the soldiers, the report said, was in a joint police and army operation which reviewed "concerns of security service collusion in east Tyrone".

Dwynne O'Donnell one of four men shot dead by the UVF in Boyles Bar Cappagh Co Tyrone.

It adds "the same men were also named as responsible for other murders".

LVF leader Billy Wright was also reportedly interviewed in connection with the murders along with another man also said to be a member of the Portadown UVF.

The report found no new lines of inquiry or investigative opportunities which could lead to the identification or prosecution of those involved.

Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, is representing the families. He told the broadcaster the document was "the first time a state report confirms collusion" in the case.

He added: "The families remain committed to obtaining the truth."

They hope to meet with the PSNI soon to discuss the case.