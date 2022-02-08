Report in no way reflective of what RUC was really like, says former officer

‘We’d rather stay silent than risk claims of collusion’

A former member of Special Branch has said ex-officers now prefer to stay silent about the RUC’s role during the Troubles rather than risk accusations of collusion time and again.

William Matchett said the picture being painted in yesterday’s Ombudsman’s Report is not one he recognises from his time in the force at the height of the Troubles.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson found there was significant investigative and intelligence failures, and “collusive behaviours” by the RUC in her report on a series of murders and attempted murders by the UDA/UFF in South Belfast in the 1990s

“It all feels overwhelming and unbeatable,” said Mr Matchett. “Former RUC officers have been slapped about the face so often they have switched off and won’t speak to defend themselves, but it plays into the hands of those who wish to paint a very different picture.

“The report is opinion, it is not evidence. This wasn’t a police investigation,” he said. “But the RUC is not in a position to defend itself. The organisation is tied up, hooded and open to taking battering after battering.

“Negative publicity is what republicans have been superb at, deflecting reality and piece by piece building up the RUC as the ‘bad guys’.

“London is not interested, and as there are no prosecutions they are happy to sit back and allow the RUC to be tarnished. Officers are being let down.”

A lot of former officers have now given up trying to defend themselves. They are always on the defensive but when the Ombudsman leaps on a bungee cord into the past that does not mean there is any sense of the realities of what the RUC were facing.”

DUP South Antrim MLA and Policing Board member Trevor Clarke warned that the record of the entire RUC is at risk of being “unfairly tarnished” by sweeping allegations of collusion.

“This is the latest in a growing list of reports by the Ombudsman which alleges collusive behaviour against police officers during the Troubles despite the fact that no such criminal offence actually exists,” he said.

“Tellingly the report makes no recommendations in terms of criminal proceedings and accepts that the RUC has no prior knowledge of the attacks.

“The courts previously ruled that the Police Ombudsman has no remit to adjudicate on claims of criminality or misconduct. Now it seems PONI has found a loophole by examining allegations of collusion against the description of collusion put forward by families rather than any legal definition.

“This trend will frustrate many retired officers. The vast majority served with distinction yet now face the ignominy of having their record unfairly tarnished by what are in the main dubious and unproven claims.”

Former Victims’ Commissioner Mike Nesbitt said that “no one is above the law, anybody guilty of wrongdoing should face the criminal justice system”. But the UUP MLA added: “I believe we are in possibly the worst of all possible places – not for the first time the police ombudsman has concluded there were murders that could not have been prevented, could not have been stopped, and yet she points the finger at police officers with the expression collusive behaviour. What really does that mean?”