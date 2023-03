Due to last April's court ruling, DfI halted procurement competitions for asphalt resurfacing contracts for the Derry City and Strabane, Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid Ulster, and Newry, Mourne and Down council areas.

An investigation into the procurement of road resurfacing contracts by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) will not be published until later this year - despite the former minister telling MLAs it would be published on April 4.