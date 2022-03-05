Report of man forced into van in east Belfast was ‘nothing untoward’

Police have said that reports of a young man being forced into a van in east Belfast have turned out to be a false alarm.

Concerns had been raised after the incident in the Connswater Grove area was reported around 10pm on Friday night.

After initially appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson later said that all parties in relation to the incident had been identified.

“We are pleased to confirm this was nothing untoward and would thank the public for their assistance,” they said.

The incident had followed another concern for safety in east Belfast on Friday night, after reports a distressed woman was seen running from a car in the Sydenham Road area.

Inspector David Gibson said: "Police received a report of a female in distress just before 7pm in the Sydenham Road area. The woman was seen exiting a vehicle and running in the direction of Frazer Street. The vehicle then made off in the direction of Dee Street.

"We are concerned for the safety of the female involved and want to speak to her in relation to the incident.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a white Volkswagen Golf bearing a Republic of Ireland registration plate, or who may have seen the female in the area at the time. She is described as being in her early 30s with blonde hair and wearing dark coloured clothing.

"One male has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in police custody at this time."

Inspector Gibson continued: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information or who might have CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1510 of March 4.”

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s emergency reporting form.

In addition, to report crimes anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online.