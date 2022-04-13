Report paints stark picture for male life expectancy in deprived areas of Belfast

Men from affluent parts of city will live decade longer

Men living in one of the most affluent areas of Belfast can expect to live almost a decade longer than men in one of the poorest parts of the city.

Official figures have highlighted the true extent of health inequalities in Northern Ireland, with a 10-year difference in the life expectancy of men living just miles apart.

According to the Department of Health, men living in the Court council ward in Belfast, which takes in the likes of the Falls and Shankill areas, the average life expectancy in 2018 to 2020 was 70.9 years.

However, men living in Balmoral, which includes Finaghy, Malone and Windsor, had an average life expectancy of 80.5 years in 2018 to 2020.

The Department of Health’s latest annual health inequality report has exposed the huge disparity in health outcomes for people depending on where they live.

The only outcome where people living in the most deprived parts fared better than those living in the most affluent areas was in relation to response times by paramedics and firefighters.

In 2020/21, the median ambulance response time for those living in the richest areas was 27 minutes, while it was 21 minutes in the most deprived areas.

At the same time, people living in the most affluent areas could expect to wait more than a minute longer for firefighters to turn up than people in the most deprived areas.

In a particularly alarming statistic, the report has stated that people living in the poorest parts of the region could die as much as 13 years earlier than expected, compared to six years in the most affluent areas of Northern Ireland.

The potential years of life lost is a “summary measure of premature mortality”, according to the report which has also revealed that people living in the most deprived parts of Northern Ireland are more likely to die from heart attacks, cancer and stroke.

They are more likely to require hospital admission and they are more likely to be taking prescription drugs for anxiety or depression.

The report has also revealed new mums in the most deprived areas are less likely to be breastfeeding when they leave hospital compared to their counterparts in the least deprived areas. There is also a higher rate of teenage pregnancies in the most deprived parts of Northern Ireland.

According to the figures, there were 107 circulatory deaths in people under 75-years-old per 100,000 of the population in the most deprived areas in 2016 to 2020.

This compares to just 45 per 100,000 of the population in the least deprived areas.

When it came to respiratory deaths in people under the age of 75 who lived in the most deprived areas in 2016 to 2020, there were 64 per 100,000 of the population, compared to 17 per 100,000 in the most affluent areas.

While 67% of mothers from the least deprived areas were still breastfeeding their babies on discharge from hospital, 65% of new mums from the most deprived areas had given up breastfeeding.

Meanwhile, a quarter of women smoked during pregnancy in the most deprived areas, compared to 4.7% in the most affluent areas, while children as young as four and five are more likely to be obese if they live in a deprived area.

According to the report, 7.7% of primary one pupils in the poorest parts of the region were deemed to be obese in 2020/21, compared to 4.7% in the least deprived areas.

The report has highlighted the disparities in mental well-being according to where a person lives, with 291 people per 100,000 of the population in the most deprived areas taking prescription drugs for anxiety and depression in 2020.

It has also emerged people living in the poorest parts of Northern Ireland have been more likely to die from Covid-19.

The report has also revealed the council areas in Northern Ireland where those living in areas of the worst deprivation have the lowest life expectancies.

According to the report, men living in the least affluent areas of Belfast, Derry City & Strabane, and Mid East Antrim have an average life expectancy of 70.6, 72.3 and 73.9 years respectively.

Women living in the most deprived parts of the same council areas also fared the worst, with an average life expectancy of 76.6 years in Belfast, 78.5 years in Mid and east Antrim, and 78.7 years in Derry City & Strabane.

A Department of Health spokesperson said reducing inequalities in health is a huge challenge.

"Work to address health inequalities needs to be continued, requiring sustained collaboration across departments and agencies, local government, the community and voluntary sector, and with communities themselves to address the factors which impact on health and wellbeing locally and regionally,” they said.

“Research has shown that only 20% of health outcomes are driven by the clinical care we receive, 40% are related to the socio-economic environment in which people live, 10% are related to the physical environment, and the final 30% are the result of a range of behaviours (such as alcohol use).”

The department said input across government and the whole Executive was needed to tackle issues like poverty, social exclusion, educational attainment and housing stress.

The spokesperson added: “Making Life Better (MLB) is the overarching strategic framework for public health through which the Executive committed to creating the conditions for individuals, families and communities to take greater control over how they live, and be enabled and supported to lead healthy lives.

"It is underpinned by a range of public health strategies and policies which focus specific issues, such as substance use, suicide prevention, tobacco use and obesity prevention.

“In addition, Health and Wellbeing 2026: Delivering Together, the Department’s roadmap for the long-term transformation of services, explicitly commits to tackling the issue of inequalities. Since 2018, almost £400m has been invested in transformative interventions, many of which work to directly tackle the issue of inequalities.

"Both Making Life Better and Delivering Together recognise the importance of public health and prevention activity, not only to the future viability of the HSC, but to the whole of NI society. It is therefore vital that substantial investment continues to be made in the area of prevention, commensurate with investment in other parts of the HSC.”