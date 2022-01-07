Report submitted to PPS after two teenagers arrested over Ballymoney poultry factory inferno

Two teenagers arrested by police investigating a massive blaze at a Ballymoney poultry factory in November, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The inferno was treated by more than 100 firefighters at the premises in the Ballymena Road road area of the Co Antrim town on Monday, November 22.

The two teenage males had previously been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the “major incident” at Fleming Poultry.

Group Commander David Nichol said at the time of the incident: “Currently over 100 firefighters, including nine officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances are on scene dealing with the incident.

"NIFRS have declared this a ‘major incident’ and have put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

“NIFRS are asking local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.

“The cause of fire is under investigation.”