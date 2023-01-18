Report that considers disarming PSNI officers ‘ignores’ their human rights, says Police Federation

A report that questioned if the PSNI should continue to be supplied with guns has been criticised by the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI).

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the recommendations failed to consider the human rights of officers.

A new report published raised a question over the criteria for arming all PSNI officers and made a series of recommendations including one that rejects the expanded use of tasers or Conducted energy Devices (CEDs), and calls into question the issuing of firearms to all officers.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), Liam Kelly, said: “This has been launched alongside a Human Rights review but the use of force report is devoid of acknowledging the human rights of police officers.”

“Similarly, the whole issue of issuing firearms to officers misses a central point. We have a terrorist threat level directed at our officers which is why they are entitled to personal protection weapons,” he added.

“The threat level in Northern Ireland was lowered from severe to substantial earlier this year.

“Instead of paying lip service to our officers’ human rights and inhibiting their ability to protect both themselves and the public, the Board should be focusing on supporting the PSNI to get an effective budget so the Chief Constable can recommence recruitment, increase much-needed resources and ensure our officers are paid properly,” added Mr Kelly.

On the issue of tasers, Mr Kelly said the Police Federation supported their continued use.

“In Northern Ireland, we have around 100 specialist officers trained in the use of tasers, and it is our view that every frontline officer should have the option to be equipped with the device,” he said.

“What the Board and its Human Rights Adviser appear to be advocating would see potentially more officers attacked and seriously hurt. Tasers are effective. They are used instead of the more lethal option of a firearm in life-threatening situations and their value as a deterrent must not be under-estimated,” he added.

“Overall, this report shows scant regard for officer health and safety. They are expected to intervene in vicious brawls and confront violent assailants, and the Board seems to think they can do that job by reasoning with dangerous and often armed assailants.”

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke has said that police officers who protect the community deserve the highest levels of protection themselves.

Mr Clarke, who is the DUP’s lead member on the Board raised concerns at the December meeting of the Board about any proposal to remove firearms from officers.

He said, “Police officers in Northern Ireland not only face the rigours of a difficult and demanding job, but do so under a level of threat to their personal safety not experienced anywhere else in the United Kingdom. As they seek to keep us safe, the least we can offer them is an ability to protect themselves should they come under attack.”

“At the turn of the year dissident republicans restated their intentions to carry out acts of violence, and we witnessed direct attacks on officers just before Christmas. Those terrorists are seeking to emulate the kind of violence we faced over many years here and until that threat has been removed then officers deserve protection against it,” he added.

"At this time, there could be no member of the Policing Board who cares about the welfare and safety of our officers who could advocate a reduction in officers security,” he concluded.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt has backed the continued policy of arming every PSNI officer.

Nesbitt, who is also the Ulster Unionist spokesperson on the Policing Board, said: “The Policing Board is not recommending that a single officer should be disarmed today, tomorrow, next week or next year. Rather, I see this as a challenge to all of us regarding the sort of society we want.

“Would I like one where it was not necessary for all police officers to regularly carry firearms? Of course. Are we there yet? Absolutely not.”

“I think it is healthy to remind ourselves why officers need to carry lethal weapons, to review how often those weapons are deployed and to aspire to better days ahead.”