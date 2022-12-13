Report to examine proposal to rename north Belfast play park after boy who died while on holiday in Spain

A report has been commissioned by Belfast City Council to examine a DUP proposal to rename a play park in north Belfast after a young boy who tragically died on holiday this year.

Under a proposal from Oldpark councillor Dean Pankhurst, Glenbryn Playpark would be named Corey Jack Aughey Memorial Park in tribute to the six year old boy.

However, such a move would fall outside the council’s normal criteria for naming facilities, leading to the policy review.

Corey had played regularly in the council park, before he tragically died in an accident in Spain in June.

The Council’s recent People and Communities Committee has already heard the motion, which states: “This council notes with deep sadness the passing of Corey Aughey on holiday in June 2022. We also note that Corey was a well known and loving character within the Glenbryn area of north Belfast.

“As such, this council will move to rename Glenbryn Playpark as the Corey Jack Aughey Memorial Park as a fitting tribute in his memory.

“The council will also agree to install a memory bench in his name within the park.”

Councillors agreed for a report to come back on the proposal, including council policy on decision making and options in relation to naming parks.

Corey, from north Belfast, spent three days in intensive care before passing away after falling into a swimming pool in Majorca during the summer.

Corey Aughey (6) passed away after a tragic accident in Spain on Friday. Photo credit: Twitter

Mr Pankhurst, who is retiring from politics before next year’s council elections, was not at the committee meeting to speak to his motion.

But earlier this month, he told the Belfast Telegraph that the motion followed a request from residents living in the Glenbryn area, including Corey’s family.

“Corey was never out of the play park. It was one of his favourite places. I think renaming the play park in memory of Corey Aughey is a small but hugely symbolic gesture of support from council for Corey’s family and friends in the mouth of Christmas,” he said.

A council officer, when asked what council policy was on the naming of parks, replied: “The criterion presently says the person must have made a significant contribution to the life of the area, city, or made a significant positive contribution to the parks and leisure objectives within the community.

“The person must have been deceased for a minimum of five years.

“If a person is still alive they have made a significant financial contribution to the improvement or development of the park’s facility.”

The officer added: “We would need to review this in terms of policy.”

In August, Belfast’s newest functioning bridge was renamed after Noah Donohoe, after a big public response during consultation. The 14 year old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020 and since then has been at the centre of widespread concern about the nature of his death and how it happened.

The south Belfast bridge, which spans the Lagan from the Annadale Avenue area to the towpath at Stranmillis, was opened last year.

The public was asked to suggest names for the bridge in a consultation last year with more than 1,600 people getting in touch. According to the council portal, the vast majority of suggestions were for a name remembering Noah.