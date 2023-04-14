Reporter Judith Hill to leave UTV role after more than a decade

UTV news reporter Judith Hill has announced she is to leave her role after more than a decade.

The journalist confirmed the move on social media on Friday afternoon.

“After 15 years at UTV – reporting on life here with all its twists and turns, pain & joy – I’m heading on,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Feeling nostalgic but [very] thankful for the [people] I’ve met along the way.

"I’ve been changed by the stories I’ve got to tell.”

In a further post containing a picture of her colleagues,Judith added: “End of an era. But a continuum of the crew.”

The reporter has previously spoken about her frustration that too many good news stories don't make the headlines in NI.

Along with pal Claire Harris she has dedicated her free time to go into local communities and seek out the positive stories and remarkable people we rarely hear about for the website Tell It In Colour (TIIC).

Judith began her career in local community radio, putting news programmes together and working as a roving reporter.

She grew up in Templepatrick, with her younger brother Rick, who is a youth worker.

In April 2021 Judith announced she was taking a career break to focus on podcast projects relating to peace and reconciliation.