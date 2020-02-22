Reports of blast close to home of west Belfast republican condemned by MP

Reports of a blast close to the home of a west Belfast republican have been condemned.

It's after police received a report that two pipe bombs had been left in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said community worker Harry Maguire was informed by police of threats against him on Friday evening.

Two addresses were specified in the Andersonstown area, one where his 85-year-old mother lives.

A few hours later the sound of a blast in the area was reported.

Mr Maskey said: "I have been speaking to a number of residents this morning who are saying they heard what they described as a loud blast. Police were out doing searches [on Friday night], they didn't discover anything, they were out again this morning.

"Obviously this is very concerning."

Mr Maguire said those who made the threats are cowards who are attempting to intimidate the community.

"If anybody in my community wishes to challenge me or those who are trying to build the peace or make progress in our communities then challenge me across a table,

"I’m ready and willing to engage with anyone, but the cowardly and anonymous attacks on homes must stop."

Mr Maskey said: "This attack is an attack on the entire community. It baffles me why this attack and this threat was carried out on Harry."

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: "We received a report just before 9.30pm that one pipe bomb had been left in the Fruithill Park area and another left in the Benraw Road area.

"Police attended and carried out extensive searches. "Nothing untoward was found in either location. However, if anyone should come across anything which appears suspicious, do not lift or touch it. Rather, phone police immediately on 999."Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1890 of 21/02/20. "Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

In a separate incident last week, a failed bomb attack on the home of the brother of the late Pat Finucane was widely condemned.

The west Belfast property of Martin Finucane, the uncle of Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, was targeted when a device was thrown at the building in the Glenties Drive area. A window was smashed and a vehicle was heard leaving the area around that time.

The device, described as having an accelerant, batteries and nails, did not ignite. A flammable cloth and gas cylinders were also found.

Earlier this month, Michelle O’Neill, Stormont’s Deputy First Minister, said officers had warned that dissident republicans were planning to attack her and Mr Kelly.

It came in response to the pair’s attendance at a Police Service of Northern Ireland recruitment event.

Ms O’Neill later went on to indicate that the plot had widened to encompass all Sinn Fein members.

She said police had advised that the New IRA was the dissident grouping behind the plan.