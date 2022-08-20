Reports of flooding in Belfast after heavy downpour

Parts of Belfast have been flooded following heavy rain.

Parts of Belfast were flooded on Saturday morning after heavy rain hit the city.

A torrential early morning downpour led police to issue a warning to drivers.

Flooding was reported in the Peter’s Hill and Townsend Street areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists in Belfast are advised to exercise caution today whilst driving, due to adverse weather cautions, which have resulted in floods in parts of the city.

“Drivers are advised that there are reports of flooding in the Peter’s Hill and Townsend Street areas, while Fortwilliam Park and the Ballysillan Road have manhole covers lifting due to heavy rainfall.

“Please avoid these areas if you can, and seek an alternative route where possible.”

According to the Met Office, cloud and rain in the morning may linger across the southeast until early afternoon. Saturday afternoon will be mainly dry with some sunshine, and a maximum temperature 19C.

Saturday evening will be dry with some late sunshine. The rest of the night will be mainly dry with lengthy clear periods, becoming chilly in some rural areas in the south.

Sunday will be dry with some sunny intervals, clouding over across the south in the evening with a little rain towards midnight, and a maximum temperature of 19C.