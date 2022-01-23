Reports of sexual assault on Northern Ireland girls aged 13 and over rise almost 60pc in the past year

There were 267 reports of sexual assault on girls under 13. Picture posed

New figures released by the PSNI to the Sunday Independent show reports of sexual assault on girls aged 13 and over in Northern Ireland have risen by 58.8pc in the past year, with 791 incidents reported to police, while there have been 267 reports of sexual assault on girls under 13.

Between April 1, 2021 and January 15, 2022, there have been 211 reports of sexual activity involving a child under the age of 16 and 189 of such reports involving a child under 13.

There have been 154 reports of sexual assaults on boys aged 13 and over — an increase of 35.4pc compared to the previous year, while there have been 134 reports of sexual grooming and six reports of children being abused through prostitution and pornography.

“The sexual abuse of a child is very serious and these figures are quite high,” said Detective Superintendent Gary Reid.

A vulnerability working group has been established across the PSNI to “generate and manage preventative actions regarding children and other vulnerable groups”.

The PSNI’s child internet protection team deals with offences including possession, making and distributing indecent images and sexual communication with a child.

“It is important to realise that in the cyber world, there are no borders and no boundaries and this would be across a global scale, an international scale in terms of the abuse online that this team would deal with,” explained Det Supt Reid.

Last summer, the PSNI launched a campaign to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation and to educate the public on how to spot the signs.

“Child sexual exploitation is an area which goes heavily unreported; it’s a hidden crime. Protecting vulnerable young people has always been one of our number one priorities, but if we don’t know something is happening, we can’t take action to stop it. We are actively asking for local communities’ help in reporting any activity, online or physical, that is in any way concerning. No matter how small, nothing is wasting our time, and it will be treated seriously.”

There have been recent successes for Reid and his team: Last September, a 43-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years at Craigavon Crown Court for two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, two counts of attempted rape, one count of voyeurism, two counts of sexual assault and one of sexual assault by penetration. He will serve a total of six years in jail and six years on licence.

In October, a 58-year-old man was sentenced at Newry Crown Court to 16 years for a number of historical sexual offences against a child, including rape.

He will serve a total of 14 years in prison and two years on licence.

In the same month, a 63-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court to nine years for a number of sexual offences against a child, including rape.

He will serve a total of four and a half years in prison and four-and-a-half years on licence.

Last November, a 41-year-old, Audrius Silinskas, was sentenced at Newry Crown Court to 11 years for two counts of rape of a woman.