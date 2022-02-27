Reports Sir Jeffrey Donaldson considered forming new unionist party ‘irrelevant’ and ‘nonsense’ claims MP Gavin Robinson

Reports DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was considering forming a new breakaway political party has been dismissed as "irrelevant” and “nonsense” by the party’s east Belfast MP.

On Saturday this newspaper reported a senior DUP source who claimed Mr Donaldson considered the idea along with other members of the DUP who felt they could not remain under Edwin Poots’ leadership last summer.

Speaking to the BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Gavin Robinson claimed the public “couldn’t give a toot” about the reports and branded them “irrelevant historical tittle tattle”.

He claimed there is “no public conversation” about the reports.

Mr Robinson also hit out at the “anonymous sources” who are “not prepared to put their names” to the reports and said unionists are “focused on the most important election we face”.

According to reports, DUP insiders have said the idea of forming a new party was discussed with an autumn launch floated.

It comes after reports his party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was involved in discussions at an Army barracks in Co Down about joining the UUP.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that Sir Jeffrey did not immediately turn down the offer to join the party and that talks about the possibility of him returning to his old political home lasted more than 90 minutes.

The east Belfast MP said it is “not news” unionists would “sit down with another unionist to talk about unionism”, adding this was something “constituents right throughout the country” want to see.

Mr Robinson admitted “last year was an uncomfortable time for our party” but said any suggestions of another party being formed was “for the birds” and a “nonsense”.

“Late last week an anonymous source was saying Jeffrey Donaldson was talking with Doug Beattie about unionism,” he said.

“The same anonymous sources were quoted by the same journalist yesterday morning saying: ‘No no, he wasn’t going to work with Doug beattie, he was going to set up a new party’

“This is irrelevant historical tittle tattle at a time when unionists are focused on the most important election we face.

“There is no public conversation about this whatsoever.

“The public couldn’t give a toot about one journalist who says one thing on a Thursday and says something completely separate on a Saturday.

“They want to see unionists working together. They are focused on what is coming in the next couple of months.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey, who left the UUP for the DUP in 2003, was defeated in a DUP leadership contest last year but ultimately became leader a short time later when Edwin Poots was ousted after less than a month at the helm.

He insisted he never had any intention of rejoining the party and portrayed the exchange with the UUP as more of a conversation on achieving greater cooperation among unionists in Northern Ireland.

“I am very clear, I had no intentions or plans to re-join the UUP,” he said on Thursday. “I was approached, it was made clear I would be made welcome in the UUP and I politely declined their invitation.

“But, to be clear, I will continue to engage with all unionists, I want to see greater cooperation within unionism, because I believe a stronger more united unionism is good for Northern Ireland and it gives nationalism a partner that they can work with.

“I believe that the political process is stronger when both sides are more cohesive and more coherent in putting forward their views and their arguments."