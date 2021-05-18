Reports UK government considering using force majeure over NI Protocol branded ‘deeply destabilising’

SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said the briefings and the potential use of force majeure were “deeply destabilising”

Reports that the British government could use the concept of force majeure to change its obligations as part of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been branded by an MLA as “irresponsible”.

According to RTE News, a 20-page letter sent by the UK to the European Commission sets out a number outside factors that have forced the UK to take unilateral action on how the protocol was being implemented – including the coronavirus pandemic.

Force majeure is a legal concept in which unforeseen circumstances prevent a party from fulfilling a contract.

According to RTE, the letter, sent to the Commission on Friday night, was the UK government's formal response to legal proceedings initiated by the Commission on March 15.

This followed a decision by the UK to unilaterally suspend some of the requirements of the protocol, and to extend a grace period without consulting the EU.

It’s reported the letter makes a series of accusations against the European Commission, particularly around failing to take note of acute unionist sensitivities around the protocol and the lack of flexibility.

It highlights high profile issues such as parcels not being delivered, and of the impact of new requirements for people bringing pets between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol, which was incorporated into the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to help avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, has left Northern Ireland tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

The UK and EU are at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

One extract from the reported letter states: "This affects the principle…[that] the East-West dimensions are as important as, and indivisible from, the North-South context, the British-Irish [Good Friday] agreement, parity of esteem.”

The letter suggests also refers to the commissions’ move to invoke Article 16 of the protocol around vaccine delivery in January, in order to justify the UK’s unilateral action.

It also claims the protocol had contributed to the rioting which erupted in Northern Ireland in April, with large-scale loyalist protests and still ongoing.

According to one extract quoted, the letter states: "The recent disorder and localised violence in Northern Ireland is unacceptable and driven by complex and multifaceted factors.

“The perceived implications of the protocol on identity and Northern Ireland's links with the United Kingdom were at least, in part, among factors cited as contributors to that unrest."

Responding, the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said the briefings and the potential use of force majeure were “deeply destabilising”.

“Northern Ireland is not a plaything in a petty grudge contest with the EU for Brexiters like Lord Frost,” he said.

“Clearly, there are practical issues that need to be resolved and addressed, and that means constructive engagement from both London and Brussels.

“We also need real commitment to helping Northern Ireland maximise the economic advantage that the protocol offers.

“But the approach of the current British Government is to heighten tension and maximise provocation – with little apparent interest in the effect on people and institutions in Northern Ireland.”