Reprieve for Community Rescue Service after appeal to Belfast City Council

The Community Rescue Service has been saved after sending out an SOS to Belfast City Council.

The search and rescue charity, run by volunteers, had been operating from an office at Apollo Road in Belfast.

But it was notified by its landlord that the premises were to be vacated due to plans for new developments by a commercial partner.

During a recent strategic policy and resources committee meeting, councillors were told the service had asked for help, stating it would no longer have a HQ in the city.

A report explained that suitable premises were identified at Dunbar Link, currently the council's 'disaster recovery suite', which the CRS could use on a temporary basis.

Councillors agreed to temporary use of the Dunbar Link premises for up to three months initially.

The council has discretion to extend this arrangement on a month to month basis. A small office will also be available for the team within the depot.