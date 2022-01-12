Reprieve for seaside ice cream trailer as council does U-turn on revoking licence

Permit pulled over complaints it was selling tea, coffee and crepes

A decision to withdraw the licence from a popular beachfront ice cream business has been reversed at the last second after complaints it was selling tea, coffee and crepes — items outside its trading agreement.

Braemar Farm Ice Cream, which operates from a trailer on Castlerock promenade, was issued with an immediate licensing withdrawal notification by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last week.

It is understood the owners were warned twice last year, before being handed a final warning on November 19.

Mayor Richard Holmes last night brought the issue before the council’s environmental services committee, which deals with licensing, to find out why the decision had been taken.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the meeting, he said the decision had now been reversed.

“We had a fairly lengthy discussion around the whole licensing process, but we proposed that we don’t terminate the licence,” he said.

“That was accepted and officers are going to talk to the traders about a way forward.

“We just need to sort out some of the issues that brought everything to a head around selling things like teas and coffees.”

Speaking before the meeting, he said the licence withdrawal was a “draconian” measure that should have been brought before the full council.

He added that Braemar Farm Ice Cream is very popular and was part of the “exciting” local food industry.

“These are the type of things that just blow up in your face, as this has done,” the Ulster Unionist said.

“Councillors haven’t really been given any kind of understanding or given no forewarning of it. That’s what we would like to know: what has exactly happened?”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the concessionary trading licence was withdrawn on January 4 due to breaches of the terms of trading following a number of complaints.

“Prior to this action, letters were issued by council where the trader was asked to cease trading items outside of their licence agreement,” it added.

“The situation remains under consideration at this time.”

Ruth Pollock from Braemar Farm Ice Cream declined to comment.

Many people shared their frustration over the council’s original decision online.

One wrote: “The business is probably trying to make ends meet during this pandemic. So what — they sold tea, coffee and hot crepes?

“The council should be supporting businesses never mind penalising them by removing their licence, forcing them to close all together. Absolutely disgraceful.”

Another added that it was a “disgraceful decision” by the council.

Braemar Farm Ice Cream uses milk from its own herd and local ingredients to produce a range of ice creams.

As well as selling from the trailer in Castlerock, the company attends many shows and events.

Braemar Farm also supplies local shops, restaurants and cafes.