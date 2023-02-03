Republic of Ireland must hold ‘parallel’ Omagh bomb inquiry, says DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP leader was speaking following a meeting with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Mícheál Martin,

The Republic of Ireland government must hold a “parallel” inquiry into the Omagh bomb to “establish the full picture”, DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Secretary of State for NI, Chris Heaton-Harris, yesterday made a statement in the House of Commons confirming he intends to establish the inquiry in response to a court judgement directed the Government to establish some form of investigation.

Following a meeting between Irish Foreign Minister Mícheál Martin and the Stormont parties this morning, Mr Donaldson said the Irish government needed to “step up to the mark” on legacy issues.

"If this inquiry is to establish the full picture however, that requires the Republic of Ireland to also hold a similar process in parallel,” he said.

"The bomb was placed by republican terrorists in Omagh but it was planned, prepared and transported to Omagh from the Republic of Ireland.

"I trust the Irish Government will step up to the mark on this legacy issue as well as others."

Twenty-nine people – including a woman pregnant with twins – were killed during the blast on August 15 1998, with hundreds more injured.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the Commons that the inquiry would focus on “the four grounds which the court held as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented.”

Former Police Ombudsman Baroness Nuala O’Loan had raised concerns that some evidence may not be publicly available during a potential inquiry.

“I do understand there will be those who are providing evidence to the inquiry, perhaps from MI5 and things like that, and it may depend on the nature of the evidence they are making available to the inquiry as to whether that is public or not,” she told BBC’s The View programme.

"But there must be a sufficient degree of public hearing for there to be any confidence that this actually is the inquiry which is necessary.

"There is a huge amount I think will come out of this inquiry.”

Des Doherty, a human rights lawyer who represented the late Laurence Rush in his quest for answers following his wife Elizabeth’s death in the August 1998 blast, said the fact the word ‘public’ was missing from the statement was a concern.

"I do note that the word ‘public’ was missing from the announcements yesterday, and what we do not want is a private inquiry behind closed doors that doesn’t effectively involve the families,” Mr Desmond told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

Read more Security services must not be made scapegoats for Omagh bomb, warns sister of slain teen

"I would caution everyone in relation to what was announced yesterday, because in a lot of other cases, the issues around intelligence, intelligence gathering and the use of intelligence services comes into a case as part of a case.

"This case in itself in the way it has been announced yesterday, deals at the heart with the intelligence services.

"I think we must be realistic and expect that the intelligence services through their lawyers, in my experience, will put up many hurdles and many obstacles in the way of the inquiry.

"Again, that remains to be seen, because we do not have the terms of reference, we do not know yet who is going to chair the inquiry – whether it’s going to be one judge or a panel of judges.

"So we have to wait in hope at the moment, but I predict there will be difficulties ahead.”

Mr Desmond raised particular concerns over the potential use of Public Interest Immunity Certificates (PIICs) in any inquiry into the Omagh bomb.

PIICs allow one litigant to refrain from disclosing evidence where it may be harmful to the public interest and are often used in cases involving national security concerns.

“What will happen is the intelligence services will gather en masse with a mountain of lawyers, turn up at the inquiry and Public Interest Immunity Certificates on the grounds of national security will be no doubt brought forward,” said Mr Desmond.

"Ironically, those certificates have to be signed usually by the Secretary of State for this jurisdiction.”

Read more Omagh bomb families welcome inquiry announcement

Mr Desmond said he feared that the families may be left disappointed with their access to the inquiry’s material.

"It’s not just that it might not become public, it’s that the families may not see it. We’ve had experience of this in other cases,” he said.

"I confidently predict that there are days you will see families outside the courtroom disappointed and potentially complaining to the media about the fact they are kept out and do not see and have no access to the material.

"Usually what happens is the judge of the panel or the lawyers will have access, and then the next of kin and their lawyers are effectively told what to expect or not to expect.

"It’s very difficult to challenge this as we’ve seen in the past. In the Arlene Arkinson inquest, PIICs came at the last minute and we had to deal with it and then it became a theme throughout the case.

"When there are allegations of state involvement, state cover-up and allegations of a state conspiracy, all these themes become very topical.

"If the state take the action they did in the Arlene Arkinson inquest over the death of a 15-year-old child, you can imagine what is going to happen here.

"That’s not to take away from the success of what has happened here and what the Secretary of State has been forced to do through the actions of Mr Gallagher.”