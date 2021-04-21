Republican dissidents ‘trying to recruit’ in Northern Ireland, says Arlene Foster

The First Minister has warned that dissident republicans are “trying to recruit” in areas of Northern Ireland, after a female part time PSNI officer was targeted in a bomb plot.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the attempt to kill the officer and her three-year-old daughter on Monday.

The explosive was left at the officer's home near Dungiven, Co Londonderry, and was attached to a container of flammable liquid.

Describing it as “absolutely shocking” and calling those behind it “cowardly”, Mrs Foster suggested that dissident republican groups had been actively attempting to recruit in the north-west and her own Co Fermanagh constituency.

“I do want to absolutely condemn the actions of these people,” the DUP leader told the BBC on Wednesday.

“My local representatives in that area and unfortunately in my own area have watched as dissident republicans are seemingly trying to recruit at present.

"I say to all young people who may get caught up in the midst of this, think what could've happened to that young woman and her very young child and think of consequences of that.

“I do absolutely welcome that everyone from mainstream politics condemned the matter on Monday. However, we of course must go further.

“We must deal with these people through the justice system. They must be brought before the court and dealt with in the appropriate way.”

Meanwhile, the First Minister also dismissed suggestions there could be an imminent vote for Irish unity, following a BBC Spotlight opinion poll reporting that 51% of people here thought Northern Ireland would no longer be part of the UK in 25-years' time.

“This whole thing that a united Ireland is just around the corner, I have heard that all my adult life,” she said.

“This is a feature of narrow nationalism, that they use this sort of inevitability argument that we are going to move towards a united Ireland.

“That really frustrates me - that over this past while we have spent so much time and I have listened to so much debate over a united Ireland...but yet there is no balanced debate of where we are in a global United Kingdom moving forward.”