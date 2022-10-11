Republican terror suspect travelled from Dublin to Newry for two meetings with dissidents, court told

A 40-year-old man travelled from Dublin to Newry where he attended two meetings held with fellow dissidents, a Diplock court has heard.

Darren James Gleeson has been charged with eight terrorist offences arising from the meetings which were covertly recorded as part of an MI5 bugging operation.

It’s the Crown’s case that Gleeson travelled from his home in Dublin to Newry twice by train in 2014 where he attended two meetings at a house in Ardcarn Park. Seven other men who attended the meetings have admitted their presence, and in November 2020 all seven were sentenced to a total of 33 years on a range of terrorist offences.

Gleeson, with an address at Cable Street in Derry, has denied all the charges against him, including IRA membership, conspiring to possess explosives with intent to endanger life, and the preparation of terrorist acts.

A non-jury trial has commenced at Belfast Crown Court, where it was alleged that Gleeson attended the two Continuity IRA meetings.

Those present were recorded discussing topics such as the purchase of firearms, the best way to make bombs, earmarking potential targets and links with other dissident groups.

Crown barrister Ciaran Murphy KC told Mr Justice Colton the two meetings allegedly attended by Gleeson in August and October 2014 were meetings of “like-minded individuals to discuss terrorism and moving their terrorist aspirations forward”.

The prosecutor said it was the Crown’s case that during the August 2014 meeting, Gleeson and others were recorded discussing the IRA on both sides of the border. Other topics discussed by the group and caught on the covert recording included discussing potential robberies to raise funds and the need for explosives training.

Dublin is discussed in one conversation with a man the Crown say is Gleeson being recorded as saying: “I will do whatever is necessary.”

The man is told to try and locate a matchbox factory in Dublin as the group are interested in the sulphur used due to its explosive properties.

The man the Crown say is Gleeson replied “I will do my best” and when he’s also told to “try and recruit younger boys” in Dublin “before they get into drugs or the gangster scene”, Gleeson said: “I will try.”

The Crown alleges that Gleeson attended a second meeting in October 2014, and again the occupants in Ardcarn Park are recorded discussing terrorist activity. As well as talking about the best ways to transports bombs and attacking the PSNI, the men discuss planting a IED on the Belfast to Bangor railway line as it was “mainly Protestant”.

