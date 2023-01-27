Request for army assistance in NI ‘will be progressed’ if firefighters strike

The Army could be deployed to cover absences in the event of a firefighter strike in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said it’s exploring the possibility of Army deployment here as part of “contingency options” ahead of a potential strike next month.

A ballot for strike action has been initiated by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), It began on December 5 and is due to close on January 30.

Interim chief fire and rescue officer Andy Hearn said discussions with the FBU over special arrangements were continuing.

"This is a national issue. I fully support a pay increase for our firefighters and I will continue to advocate for that. While I hope that we can avoid any strike action, I do respect the right of every union member to participate in peaceful industrial action,” he said.

"As an organisation, we have a legal responsibility to prepare for strike action and a legal responsibility to deliver our statutory duty.

"All contingency options have been thoroughly considered and risk assessed against firefighter and public safety. Discussions continue with the FBU to reach clarity about the special arrangements they are prepared to agree for NIFRS which would enable firefighters to respond to certain categories of high-risk calls, should a strike go ahead.

"Should agreement not be reached with the FBU, the need to request military aid to civil authorities from the Ministry of Defence will be progressed through further discussions with our sponsoring Department, the Department of Health.

"We will continue to engage closely with the FBU, the Department of Health, the National Joint Council and other key stakeholders in the days and weeks ahead.”

TUV spokesperson for south Antrim, Mel Lucas, said the ability of the Army to cover in the event of strikes showed the “benefits” of being part of the UK.

“Even at a time of industrial action, we see the benefits of being part of the UK as we have a world-class military able and willing to fill the gap when it comes to the vital service,” he said.

“Having served with distinction across the globe and risen to many challenges, I have no doubt that His Majesty's Armed Forces will be able to plug the gap during this period.

"There is, however, obviously an onus both on the government and the unions to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the government had “ample opportunity to avoid strike action”.

"These workers put their lives and health at risk to keep people safe. They have kept the fire service afloat despite years of drastic government cuts,” he added.

“Tory policy is the biggest threat to people’s wellbeing, both in the health service and the fire service. If those in power want to ensure so-called minimum service levels, they should pay frontline workers what they’re worth.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “I would encourage the leadership of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to engage proactively with the FBU to reach an agreement on derogations in the event there is strike action.

“We have seen similar arrangements put in place for nursing and ambulance crews in the current industrial action, so we believe such derogations could be agreed in this instance.

“It is in everyone's interest to reach a local agreement which respects the right to strike, while ensuring safety.”

The SDLP said the government needed to take action to avert strike action.

“This can be avoided if the British government acknowledges the pressures facing firefighters due to the cost-of-living emergency and works with employers to award them a fair pay rise,” a spokesperson said.

“Firefighters have suffered a significant real terms pay cut in recent years and reports that some are being forced to rely on foodbanks and take on second jobs are disgraceful given the demands of the role.

“The government needs to sit down with employers and unions to facilitate a fair pay agreement to avert this strike action.”

DUP Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds said money spent on NI Protocol-related paperwork could help provide firefighters with a pay uplift.

“People need fairly paid for the vital, lifesaving public service they provide. The protocol is not disconnected from our public services,” she said.

“What we spend on protocol paperwork in one day could employ 10 highly-experienced nurses, police officers or firefighters for a year.”

It comes after The Guardian reported that “hundreds of troops” could return to Northern Ireland if unions were unable to agree to cover “high-risk” calls during potential strike action. The outcome of the FBU’s ballot is expected on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland health service told The Guardian when asked if troops would be called in that “all options are open”, saying: “The department has not requested back-up from the Ministry of Defence, however all options remain under consideration.”