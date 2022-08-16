Requiem Mass for west Belfast footballer Molly White to be held on Friday

The funeral service for popular west Belfast footballer Molly White will take place on Friday, as her club St James’ Swifts urged those attending to wear the club colours in her memory.

A funeral notice said the amateur women’s football star will leave her Iveagh Parade home before Mass at St Pauls Church with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery.

The notice said she was the “beloved daughter of Stevie and Mary and adored sister of Stephen and the late Liam”.

"St Michael the Archangel pray for her. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle,” it added.

In a social media post, St James’ Swifts said: “We are asking all our Players & Supporters to wear their Swifts gear in remembrance of our beautiful Molly.”

The club have also designed a special top with Molly’s name and number eleven on the back in tribute to her.

"There’s only one Molly White #11 but let’s have an army out in force and give her the send off she rightfully deserves,” Siobhan Bell from the club wrote on social media.

Read more Tributes paid to west Belfast footballer Molly White after sudden death

In an emotional tribute, she added: “My heart is so heavy. I’m finding it so hard to put it into words because you deserve a fitting tribute for the amazing, funny, loving, caring and thoughtful person you were. You were like a little sis to me and I’ll miss you more than words can say.

"Our Swift’s family will never be the same, you were always the life and soul of the changing room and the after parties and you will never be replaced.

"You had more talent in your baby toe than I do altogether and it was an honour to share the pitch with you for so many years. You touched the heart of everyone you came in contact with because you were one of a kind and I’m so blessed to have had you as a close friend.”