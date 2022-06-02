Requiem Mass to be held for west Belfast toddler Freddie Briggs following Spanish pool tragedy

The funeral of a west Belfast toddler who died after a tragic drowning incident in Spain will take place on Thursday.

Freddie Joseph Briggs, just 19-months old, was pulled from the water at a private pool near Benidorm last Wednesday.

Despite the intervention of a neighbour and an air ambulance crew that attended the scene, the young boy passed away at the scene.

It is understood the young boy’s mother is from the west Belfast area.

A fundraising page set up by friends of the family has raised over £9,000 in Freddie’s memory.

The page said: “I am raising money to help fund a memorial for Freddie Joseph Briggs who was very sadly taken away in a tragic accident from his parents Briggsy and Jane on May 25.

“Any of you that know Briggsy will agree that he will do anything to help a mate out and now it’s time for us to help him and Jane out. Many of you have asked what you can do to help and it would help massively if you could donate to this fundraising memorial so we can all remember Freddie.

“RIP Freddie.”

Following the death, the local town hall in Aigues in Alicante declared three days of mourning in the area and said the community had been “saddened and moved”.

Last week, a regional government emergency response coordination centre spokesman said: "At 6.15pm yesterday, we were informed a little boy had been pulled out of a private swimming pool in Aigues.

"We mobilised an air ambulance and a basic life support ambulance.

"A neighbour performed resuscitation techniques until the medical response teams arrived.

"Once they were there, the medical responders continued with advanced CPR and other resuscitation techniques, but they were unable to save the child, a 19-month-old toddler who was pronounced dead at the scene."

Requiem Mass for Freddie will take place at 10am in St. Agnes Church in west Belfast, after a private gathering was held for the immediate family on Wednesday.

A funeral notice thanked those who had expressed their “kind messages and prayers”.

“Thankfully Freddie is back home in Belfast at Stewartstown Park,” it added.

“Everyone is more than welcome to call and meet our little angel tomorrow throughout the day/evening.

“St Christopher watch over him and keep him safe.”

Donations to the ‘Remember Freddie Joseph Briggs’ fundraising page can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remember-freddie-joseph-briggs