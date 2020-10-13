Rescue bid fails as woman dies while swimming in sea off coast of Bangor

The woman died after getting into difficulty at the beach

Tributes have been paid to a sea swimmer who died in Bangor yesterday despite a major rescue effort to save her.

Members of RNLI Bangor extended their sympathies to the family and praised the "selfless" actions of one of their volunteers who jumped into the water in an attempt to bring her to safety.

The Coastguard and RNLI were called to Skippingstone Beach in Bangor just before noon yesterday.

Although the woman was recovered from the water and assessed by paramedics she was declared dead at the scene.

The RNLI reported that conditions were poor with a 2m swell and strong winds.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service had sent two emergency crews and a doctor to the scene while the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

A post on the RNLI Bangor Facebook page said: "Despite the heroic efforts of our volunteer crew, there was little we could do other than move the woman to the shelter of a nearby inlet where she could be attended to by the ambulance service."

During the rescue attempt, the boat was unable to get close enough to the woman because of the turbulent weather, wind and rocks.

"One of our crew, Gavin Mitchell, made the selfless decision to jump into the water with a lifeline attached to offer any assistance he could.

"This is something our volunteer crews train for and practice regularly, hoping their expertise will never be needed."

The statement added: "Sadly, the tragic outcome could not be avoided by his actions, and we would implore others to avoid swimming in such dangerous conditions. Rest in Peace."

It's understood the woman was an artist and well known in Bangor's outdoor swimming groups, but struggled after getting into difficulties with high waves.

North Down MP Stephen Farry extended his sympathy to the family and thanked the rescue services for their quick response.

His colleague, Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, called it "a truly awful tragedy" in the popular swimming spot.

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne said it was "a cruel reminder to us all on the dangers of our sea and coastal areas".