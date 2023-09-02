Rescue bid for Belfast suicide prevention facility clears first hurdle

Motion to save West Wellbeing from closure seeks up to £50k in funding

The motion was accepted by the council's business and standards committee

A council bid to save a suicide prevention facility in Belfast from closure has overcome its first hurdle.

West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention Centre opened in 2021 and has provided 21,000 hours of counselling.

However, financial challenges mean it may have to shut without urgent intervention. In March, Northern Ireland’s mental health champion said funding for services needs to be increased tenfold to meet demand.

Under the budget set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, all Stormont departments are facing shortfalls, which are impacting community and voluntary organisations.

West Wellbeing usually offers counselling sessions for up to 200 people per week and opens from 9am to 9pm.

But the number of sessions has been reduced by 60% and its opening hours cut to 10am to 5pm due to the lack of financial support.

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins

People Before Profit’s Michael Collins has tabled a motion calling for Belfast City Council to intervene and provide the money to prevent the centre’s closure.

“The lack of funding for mental health services means this charity is now threatened with closure, and it has been forced to drastically reduce the hours it can provide toward counselling for clients in recent weeks,” the motion reads.

“This council recognises the urgent need for investment into mental health services in communities.

“The council also recognises that working-class communities are adversely impacted due to higher levels of poverty and the legacy of trauma caused by conflict.

“The council supports this service and agrees to explore all options to fund the West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention Centre, including using reserve funds, if necessary, to source up to £50,000 so the organisation can continue to deliver its full range of services for the remainder of 2023.

“This council commits this financial support to ensure West Wellbeing can continue to operate for the remainder of 2023, without having to reduce its services.”

The motion was passed by the council’s business and standards committee on Tuesday and has been referred to the strategic policy and resources committee for debate.

Mr Collins said: “I have asked Belfast City Council to step in to help fund West Wellbeing so that they can continue to offer a full service of one-to-one therapy, family support, home visits, and support for people in high risk and complex situations.

“The £50,000 needed is a small ask of Belfast City Council, but it will have a massive impact on our community and it will undoubtedly save lives.

“I would urge other councillors to back the motion and ensure West Wellbeing can continue to deliver its services until the end of 2023, when it can avail of other funding streams.”

In June 2021, the Department of Health published a 10-year mental health strategy for Northern Ireland.

The estimated cost of the reforms is £1.2bn for the decade to 2031.

In May of this year, however, an Audit Office report warned that successful implementation is at risk without sustained funding.