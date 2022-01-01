Rescue centres see huge rise in unwanted animals

Number of impounded stray dogs ‘at least double’ figure reported, says shelter

Animal shelters are bracing themselves for a flood of unwanted pets in the early weeks of the new year.

Between April and September of 2021, 220 stray dogs that were initially impounded have been passed onto animal shelters or similar organisations, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

In that same five-month period, 192 ‘unwanted’ dogs were given to council pounds by their owners. Of these, 123 were given to shelters or rescue homes.

However, a spokesperson from Derry-based animal rehoming centre, Friends Of Rescue, said that the real number is likely to be “way, way more.”

“I’d say it is at least double that,” she said. “We are just one rescue, and our numbers are as high as that alone.

“A dog warden will come and take a stray dog off the street and put it in the pound, where it will stay for seven to 10 days to give the owner a chance to come forward. After that if they don’t, they’ll try to get the dog into a rescue place.

“The department won’t be counting dogs that people find on the street and bring into rescue centres themselves, or the dogs that we find ourselves, or people that text us wanting to rehome their dogs.”

It comes as earlier this week the USPCA reported that a litter of six-week-old puppies was abandoned at the side of the road in the days following Christmas.

The animal welfare charity said they have recorded several instances of abandonment within their first few days of reopening following the festive holiday.

Friends Of Rescue is one of many animal charities across NI that had to close its doors in December, with staff at Almost Home Animal Rescue NI, based in Moira, Co Down, also being reduced to tears by a huge rise in animals left with them coming up to the festive season.

Friends Of Rescue is still at full capacity, including a packed waiting list, but is still receiving calls to help sick and vulnerable animals across the region.

“Our hearts are broken and our heads are sore at the state of how things are right now. In all the years our team have been involved in rescue we have never seen it this bad,” the north-west charity posted on Facebook.

“This is probably one of the worst years it’s ever been and everybody that we know in other rescues are all the same, they’re all full,” its spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

She advised people to “be patient” and not to adopt or buy a dog based on a dog’s breed or appearances, but what they’re actually like, and highly discouraged people from ‘buying’ dogs from puppy farms or anyone that did not seem like a reputable breeder.

“Think through the type of dog you want to get — lazy, energetic, friendly, timid — there’s loads of rescues across the country. Go to a rescue centre and look for the kind of dog you want for your home.

“A lot of people say they find it hard to get a dog because their applications are rejected. While that is true, there are people who just might not be a good match for one dog. We could have a dog that has separation anxiety and needs someone home all the time for example. It’s a case of finding the right fit.

“I know a lot of people think ‘dogs die in pounds’ is just something we say. But it’s happening and it’s happening now. Lives are being lost and all the while breeders are continuing to sell, cashing in on ‘desirable dogs’ just in time for Christmas.”

She continued: “Every rescue is full, most have already closed their doors and unfortunately we have to follow suit. We just can’t take in anymore. We have a huge medical bill with animals still receiving treatment so if you can help please do as that is another huge problem we face.”

Clara Wilson is a PhD researcher specialising in animal behaviour and psychology at QUB.

In December, a number of dogs across Belfast ‘graduated’ from a study Clara was conducting into scent detection, with half of the partaking pooches coming from rescue homes.

She has also encouraged pet-seekers to opt for rescue or rehoming centres when searching for a new canine friend, and said there are more benefits to rescuing animals that people may not know about.

“A dog’s behaviour will be a mix of their genes and what they’ve inherited in their brain type, but also their early and ongoing experiences. So it’s really a mix of the three, much like humans” she said.

“Four of the eight dogs who graduated from my study were actually rescued and I think that’s a testament to the way we got our sample. A lot of institutions would have a breeding programme, so they would breed their own puppies, but more and more, they’re looking at bringing in new dogs. The good thing with a rescue dog is that you’ve got so much more information about their current personality.

“If you’re looking at a dog who is already two years old, their charity or rehoming place can tell you what their day-to-day activity is like — do they like to walk a lot or do they sleep all day? And it just means that you can kind of really tailor that to your own lifestyle a bit better.”