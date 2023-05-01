Rescue dog Cooper who ran off for 27 days is ‘settling in well’ to his new home

Cooper tried to return to previous address some 40 miles away before he was found

An “extremely timid dog” that was reunited with his Co Tyrone owner after going missing for 27 days is settling back into home life.

Rescue dog Cooper returned to Dungannon for a well deserved feed last week after running away from his new home in the area on April 1.

The wandering pooch managed to escape his new environment before setting off on a four-week adventure.

Lost Paws NI, which was drafted in for the search effort, has provided an update on “the main man’s” wellbeing.

“He’s had some time to decompress,” they wrote on social media.

“Cooper is settling in well to his new home life with his sister and is enjoying some home comforts.

“We visited him several days ago when he was caught and he was cuddled up by the fire comfortable, and loved.”

The Golden Retriever walked more than 40 miles to return to its old home after being rehoused by the charity.

He travelled from the town centre of Dungannon through Cookstown and Magherafelt until he reached Tobermore where he used to live.

Cooper chose to make his escape when new owner Nigel — who thought the dog would be a good companion for his pet Molly — opened his car door after arriving home from the dog pound.

They were about to set off on their first walk as a family when Cooper bolted.

“His new owner Nigel is one of the most dedicated owners we’ve had the pleasure of meeting,” Lost Paws NI said.

“Nigel never stopped fighting, never stopped asking for advice, never stopped filling the food bowls every time we were on the move.

“Whilst not quite ready for the beach just yet, Cooper is settling in and coming on well.”

Cooper cuddled up on the sofa with Molly following his adventure

The charity expressed “extreme disappointment” over online speculation as to why Cooper needed a new home.

“We don’t know why Cooper and his siblings were surrendered and truthfully, we don’t need to know,” the post continued.

“Our job and goal is to locate a dog safely and bring them home to their families, not to make judgment.

“Sometimes things can happen in life and the absolute best decision is to find a new home if there is a genuine concern for your dog’s welfare.

“We know there are people who do this as if a dog is a commodity but it can also be one of the most selfless acts and it’s important not to judge.”

The charity, made up of a small team of dedicated volunteers, said the homecoming should be celebrated.

“This story is one about positivity, perseverance, loyalty, battling for what you want in life and never giving up,” the charity concluded.

“Against all the odds, Cooper didn’t stop battling and travelled a long distance through an area he had never been and had no way of knowing how to get back home, but he figured it out and arrived back at his previous address.

“We think if humanity took a leaf from Cooper’s book then the world would be a much better place.

“Keep battling, be positive and never give up.”