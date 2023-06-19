Rescuers have less than 100 hours to rescue survivors onboard missing Titanic submarine

Rescuers have less than 100 hours to find survivors on board a submarine which has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, the US Coastguard has said.

Up to five people, including British explorer and billionaire Hamish Harding, could be on the vessel.

The underwater craft is used to take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic.

A major search and rescue mission has been launched involving the Boston Coastguard.

Rear Admiral John W Mauger of the US Coast Guard said they are doing "everything" they can to find five people who went missing aboard a submersible vessel on a visit to the Titanic shipwreck.

At a press conference, he said they were conducting a search 900 miles east of Cape Cod in collaboration with the Canadian armed forces and commercial vessels in the area.

"It is a remote area and a challenge but we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people onboard," he said.

John Mauger has said the submersible vessel has 96 hours of emergency capability, giving a window for rescuers to find the occupants alive.

He said: "We anticipate that there's somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours at this point."

Harding (58) posted that he was “proud to announce” he would be joining an expedition to the Titanic on Facebook.

He said: “I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he added.

“The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of which have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s including PH Nargeolet.”

Private company Oceangate Expeditions has confirmed it owns the missing vessel, and that it was carrying crew members when it went missing.

In a statement made on Monday, the firm said: "We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely”.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

"We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

The company charges guests $250,000 (£195,270) to go on an eight-day trip to see the wreck of the Titanic.

The famous Titanic shipwreck lies 3,800m (12,500ft) below the water at the bottom of the Atlantic and around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The Belfast-built liner was the largest ship of its time in 1912 and hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

More than 1,500 of the 2,200 passengers and crew perished.

The Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreckage was discovered in 1985 with submersibles occasionally taking paying tourists to see it with their own eyes.