Resident attacked with hammer in north Belfast after three intruders force entry to home

A resident in north Belfast has been attacked with a hammer during an aggravated burglary.

Two men and a woman armed with weapons arrived at a property on Duncairn Gardens just after 4am on Tuesday.

They caused damage to the front door before gaining access and attacking an occupant with a hammer.

All three suspects then made off in the direction of the Antrim Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who has CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist detectives, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 151 of 21/03/23.