Resident woken by burglars in Ballymena home

Mount Street in Ballymena, where the burglary took place.

Detectives in Larne are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a house on Mount Street, Ballymena.

It happened on Sunday, September 8, just before 5.30am.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "Entry was gained to a property on Mount Street, where the resident was upstairs asleep.

"He was awakened to a noise outside his bedroom door. As a result of the burglary, a bottle of alcohol and a number of kitchen knives were stolen from the property.

"We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact Detectives at Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 695 09/09/19.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”