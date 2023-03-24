Residents’ delight as Donaghadee named best place to live in NI

Locals tell of their love for seaside town as its beauty and community spirit helps it to top spot

The cast of BBC's Hope Street which is filmed in Donaghadee — © BBC/Long Story TV/Christopher Ba

Donaghadee has been named as the Best Place to Live in Northern Ireland in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide .

The prestigious newspaper praised the Co Down town for its “thriving high street, beautiful seaside location and the lively spirit on display in its regular festivals or community groups, such as the cold-water swimmers, the Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers”.

The review further states: “All the joy of living by the sea surrounded by a friendly community is what you get in this colourful seaside town.

“It has been attracting attention, from viewers of the BBC daytime TV drama Hope Street, but it’s also in demand by commuters from Belfast and beyond who are happy to add a few extra miles to their journey in return for clean seas to swim in, beautiful views and a lively community that comes out in force for the summer and Christmas festivals.”

The iconic Donaghadee coastline and lighthouse

Residents of the area seem to wholeheartedly agree with the decision to place the seaside spot as NI’s number one location, with Una Gaskin, co-owner of The Cabin ice cream parlour, saying: “It’s about time.”

She praised Donaghadee for its family-friendly community and rich history. Her own shop has been “passed down through generations”, with her Belfast-born uncle launching The Cabin — which only sells vanilla ice-cream — in 1929.

Just up the street is Grace Neill’s, reputedly Ireland’s oldest pub. The establishment opened in 1611 and is also said to be haunted, but that doesn’t stop it from serving food, drink and live music.

The cast of BBC's Hope Street which is filmed in Donaghadee — © BBC/Long Story TV/Christopher Ba

Karan Allan (51) is from Belfast and moved to Donaghadee seven years ago, after living in nearby Bangor for some time. She told the Belfast Telegraph: “A lot of people said to me, ‘Why are you moving to Donaghadee?’ But Bangor is so busy and here it is so beautiful. I just always loved the idea of living by the sea and here is perfect.

“The sunsets and sunrises are so photogenic, you always find yourselves taking pictures.

“I work in Belfast during the week and it’s only about 25 minutes away in the car. It’s not awkward to live here any more.

“There’s lots more things to do now as well, it’s not just about coming to get an ice cream and going for a walk along the beach. There’s lots of nice places for a coffee and Copeland Distillery puts on tours too.”

Karan Allan (51)

The distillery opened in June 2019, but the Copeland brand was founded in 2015.

It makes rum, whiskey and gin, and one of its distillers Mark Wallace (36), who is Donaghadee-born and bred, said US travellers and the cast of Hope Street — which is filmed there — have become certified regulars.

“It’s unreal the people who are walking through here,” he said.

“We get lots of American tourists and even people who are doing a bit of a Hope Street tour. They filmed an episode here too.

“They’ve just started filming series three, and we would get the actors having coffees in here. They’re all so lovely.”

He added: “Donaghadee embodies the typical coastal spirit of what community is. It’s small, but there’s five or six years of building still happening.”

Mark Wallace (36) from Copeland Distillery, Donaghadee

New-build homes are always popping up across the region, which lies on the north-east coast of the Ards Peninsula.

Last year, the sympathetic repurposing of derelict Grade B+ listed building The Merchant House, to create nine new homes, even garnered Residential Development of the Year for Urban Property Solutions.

Properties in the area tend to be a bit more affordable in comparison to Belfast rates, which is why Callum MacKenzie, who is also originally from Bangor, moved to the town with his fiancée a few years ago.

“We were looking at new-builds and we looked down here and it was unreal,” he said.

“It’s class. It 100% deserves it [the ‘best place to live’ title]. Everyone knows everyone and everyone that you walk past is so friendly.”

Callum MacKenzie (26)

Jo Galt (45) is also technically a blow-in — a London native, she lived in New Zealand for almost two decades and has now resided in Donaghadee for the past three and a half years, as her mum is a local.

“I love it. I travel for work and when I come back round the corner here, I get that sense of relaxation and you see the lighthouse and think, ‘This is home’,” she said.

“We’ve always come here growing up and you feel like you’re in the country, but you’ve got everything you need.”

Jo Galt (45)

With Donaghadee taking the top spot, two more locations in Northern Ireland also been featured in The Sunday Times’ latest comprehensive guide — Belfast’s Ormeau suburb and Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.