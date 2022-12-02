Residents describe disbelief after man shot dead following ‘targeted attack’ in Newry

Police at the scene of a shooting in Newry on Dec 1, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Pacemaker Press 02/12/22 Forensics at the scene on Friday as murder investigation is under way after a man died following a shooting in Newry. It happened at Ardcarn Park on Thursday evening. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Residents have described their shock and disbelief after a man was shot dead in what has been described as a “targeted attack” in Newry.

The victim was shot at Ardcarn Park in the city around 6pm on Thursday, with police later confirming the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A security source said that a number of shots were fired.

The scene remains cordoned off on Friday morning and forensic officers are continuing to gather evidence.

"It's a big shock," one local resident said.

"I didn't hear any gunshots, I just heard after the police sirens and came out to see what was happening. It was awful."

It's understood the deceased was visiting the area where he had family ties.

Another neighbour expressed shock and described the victim as a "friendly" man.

"Nobody deserves that," they said.

"I don't know what has happened but he was always friendly to me and I didn't see him cause any trouble."

Local SDLP councillor Michael Savage said the city will be left in shock at the murder.

“Police have told me the shooting happened around 6pm on Thursday evening. One man is dead at the scene. There are no other victims,” he said.

Ardcarn Park was tonight closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Mr Savage said it look like the shooting was a “targeted attack” and condemned those who sought to bring fear back onto the streets.

“Our city is full of good people who have no wish to see fear brought back onto their streets, and this is fear bring brought back to our streets,” he said.

“People living in that area would have been arriving home from work, coming home with children, and I’m disgusted that this would happen.

“This fear needs to be removed from our society.

“Those who are behind this should know they are not wanted. No-one wants to see this brought to our streets.

“My thoughts and prayers are obviously with the family of the man who has lost his life, but also with the people of the city who have no wish to have this on their doorsteps.

The scene in Newry Credit: Press Eye

“It’s particularly distressing at this time of year. The people of Newry and the wider area will be distraught that this has happened.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI. We need to do everything we can to take these guns off our streets once and for all.”

His party colleague Justin McNulty MLA said the local community was reeling following the incident.

“This is a shocking incident and the local community has been in a state of disbelief as details have emerged,” he said.

“Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community.

“There can be no place for guns on our streets and I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police as soon as possible so the people behind this disgraceful attack can be apprehended and this dangerous weapon can be removed from circulation before anyone else is hurt.”

Alliance Policing Board member Nuala McAllister MLA and Newry representative Helena Young condemned those behind the murder.

“This has sent shockwaves through the local community,” said Ms Young.

“My sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased after this disgraceful act of violence.

Police at scene in Newry Credit: Press Eye

“Those who have carried out this murder represent no one and the people of Newry don’t want them. They have spread across the city with this act and they need to be taken off the streets.”

“There is no place for guns on our streets,” added Ms McAllister.

“This is a call back to the dark old days and we cannot allow those who want to drag us back to the past to do so.

“If anyone has any information on this tragic incident, I ask them to take it to police immediately.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins said the local community is in shock following the incident.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for guns or those involved in this attack,” she said.

“A police operation is ongoing in the Ardcarn area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”