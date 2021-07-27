Residents escape injury after shots fired at Kilrea home

The occupants of a house in Co Londonderry have escaped injury after a number of shots were fired at the property.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following the incident in the village of Kilrea in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The shooting at Drumsaragh Road is reported to have happened just after midnight, with the occupants of the house said to have been left shaken.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “We received a report, just after midnight, that shots had been fired at a house in the Drumsaragh Road area.

“The occupants, while thankfully uninjured, have been left badly shaken.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 12 of 27/07/21.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”