Residents evacuated during ongoing security alert in Strabane

A security alert is underway in Co Tyrone.

Police are currently at the scene in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.

It's understood that a police raid was underway in the area when a suspicious object was discovered.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

Social media footage from Strabane tonight shows officers gain entry into a property in the Innisfree Gardens area before declaring a security alert.



Police have confirmed that the area has been sealed off and ATO have been tasked to the scene @BelTel pic.twitter.com/wLz84IdZHy — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) November 21, 2022

Residents are being taken in by the nearby community centre on Fountain Street.

Army Technical Officers are on their way to the scene and people are being advised to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.

“A number of houses have been evacuated, and access to Innisfree Gardens is restricted, with diversions in place.

“An update will be provided in due course.”

SDLP MLA Daniel Crosssan took to social media to urge people to seek help if they need it.

"This is not what anyone wants to hear or see after the explosive device which went of at Mount Carmel on Friday,” he wrote on Twitter.

"No one wants this disruption to their lives.

"Please be careful and reach out to me or Cllr Jason Barr if anyone needs any assistance.

"Local community centres are open."

Meanwhile Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly expressed his support for those living in the community who “deserve” to do so in peace.

"My thoughts are with residents in Innisfree Gardens who have been evacuated during this security alert,” the Omagh representative added.

“I hope that whatever suspicious object has been identified proves to be nothing untoward.

“The community in Strabane deserves to be able to live free from fear and disruption.”